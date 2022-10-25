Medibank customers at risk: What you need to do now

Millions of Australians have had their private information stolen in the Medibank hack – with the breach being much bigger than previously thought.

Medibank said on Tuesday that it had received extra files from the hacker or hackers regarding Medibank and AHM’s customers’ data, including personal and health claims information.

The hack is subject to an investigation by the Australian Federal Police, and Medibank admitted it was too early to determine the full extent of the stolen data.

“As we continue to uncover the breadth and gravity of this crime, we recognise that these developments will be distressing for our customers, our people and the community – as it is to me,” Medibank CEO David Koczkar said.

“This is a malicious attack that has been committed by criminals with a view of causing maximum fear and damage, especially to the most vulnerable members of our community.”

Medibank started contacting affected customers last week.

Having started receiving the additional files, the insurer will begin contacting current and former customers about the steps they can take.

What should customers do?

Although there are still unanswered questions surrounding the Medicare hack, there are some steps people can take right now.

Medibank is encouraging customers to review the advice from the Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC) and the Australian government.

The ACSC says customers who think they may have had their data compromised should contact Medibank Private on 13 23 31 or AHM on 13 42 46.

ACSC also advises customers to:

Use the ‘Have you been hacked?’ application

Secure devices and monitor both devices and accounts for ‘unusual activity’, making sure all the latest security updates have been installed

Turn on multi-factor authentication for all accounts.

Customers also need to be on alert for any potential scams that reference Medicare.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission’s Scamwatch has warned that scammers could use the Medibank data breach to target people.

Australians and Australian organisations are being advised by Scamwatch to strengthen their cyber defences to safeguard themselves against online threats.

Customers might notice an increase in phishing emails, phone calls, SMS or social media messages since the hack.

Scamwatch advises people to:

Be wary of new communications and don’t blindly accept what you’re being told

Do your own research and contact the purported business or agency that contacted you to confirm whether or not it is a scam

Not click links or open attachments

Never give anyone personal or banking information, or give remote access to your devices

Check for log-in activity on email and social media accounts and update passwords and do privacy and security checks.

Any customers who are concerned they are a victim of a scam, or believe their identity has been compromised, should contact both their bank and IDCARE on 1800 595 160.

Numbers still unknown

It’s expected Medibank will soon know the full extent of the breach, although the exact number of customers affected is still unknown.

However, Medibank confirmed the breach is bigger than initially thought. The company has about four million customers.

Medibank is the second high-profile company to be hacked in recent months.

In September, Optus fell victim to a massive data breach.