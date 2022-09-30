eBay fined for NRL Grand Final scalping

Live

E-commerce giant eBay has been slapped with fines for alleged breaches of scalping laws after it listed tickets to Sunday’s sold-out NRL Grand Final on the platform.

NSW Fair Trading said on Friday it had issued eBay with “multiple Penalty Infringement Notices as a result of NRL Grand Final tickets appearing on the platform” in contravention of state ticket scalping laws.

Commissioner Natasha Mann said officers from the agency attended eBay’s Sydney offices and issued the penalty notices for grand final tickets being advertised contrary to regulations.

Under state laws, companies found breaching ticket reselling laws can be fined up to $110,000, while individuals can be fined up to $22,000.

“To protect consumers, NSW laws require advertisements for the resale of tickets to specify the original cost of the ticket and a resale price that is no more than 10 per cent above the original cost,” Ms Mann said in a statement.

“NSW Fair Trading is actively monitoring other platforms where Grand Final tickets may be re-sold and will take similar actions where tickets are being sold contrary to NSW laws.”

She said the investigation into eBay was ongoing.

Comment has been sought from the agency on how much eBay has been fined and the number of infringements.

eBay has been contacted for comment.

Sunday’s NRL Grand Final between the Parramatta Eels and Penrith Panthers in Sydney is officially sold-out after the last public allocation of tickets were snapped up on Tuesday.

The crackdown on the tech giant comes after the consumer watchdog publicly warned about the risks of ticket scalping at major events like the NRL Grand Final.

“If you have seen advertisements in breach of the ticket scalping laws please contact NSW Fair Trading,” Ms Mann said.