Urgent recall: Kids’ yoghurt contaminated with sanitiser

An urgent recall has been issued for a popular kids’ food product in two states after a batch was found to be contaminated with sanitiser.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand announced the recall of Brownes Dairy’s Selfie Star mango yoghurt pouches on Wednesday, warning customers of a chemical contamination discovered in the children’s product.

Brownes Foods Operations Pty Ltd is conducting a recall of pouches of the 120g variety with a best before marking of October 14 2022.

Consumers have been urged not to eat the product after they were found to be contaminated with sanitising solution.

Food products containing a low concentration of ​sanitising solution may cause illness or injury if consumed, Food Standards Australia New Zealand said in its recall.

The product has been widely available in NSW and Western Australia and sold at independent food retailers including IGA.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice, FSA says.

Customers have been advised they should return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.