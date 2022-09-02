Bunnings issues urgent recall for popular heater models

Live

Bunnings has recalled several of its popular models of plug-in heaters, amid fears they post a risk of catching fire or electric shock.

The hardware giant recalled two models of its Click electric panel heaters on Thursday, a week after a similar recall for 2000-watt Mill electrical convection panel heaters.

The official recalls were issued by Product Safety Australia, which said there were fears that the heaters’ electric cords might not be anchored properly. That meant an increased risk of fire or electric shock if a cord detached or became loose.

The affected model numbers are:

Click electric panel heater (white, with wheels), model numbers: CPN1500 (1500 Watt), CPN2500 (2400 Watt)

Batch code: 01/22

Batch code: 01/22 Mill electrical convection panel heater (2000W in white and black), model numbers: AU SG2000LED and AU SG2000LED BK

The Click heaters were sold by Bunnings nationwide between March and July this year. The Mill models were also sold across Australia, from July 2021 to July this year.

Bunnings director of merchandise Jen Tucker said the Mill recall was sparked after a heater review by consumer advocacy group Choice.

“We conducted additional third-party accredited testing of the units, which found some units did not meet the cord anchorage performance standard,” she told Seven News in a statement.

“This is clearly an unexpected outcome given that the original third party accredited testing undertaken by the suppliers, and our final random inspections of stock, indicated that both [Mill] heaters met the applicable safety and performance requirements.

“Due to this inconsistency in the cord anchorage testing results, we are supporting the supplier with a recall of the heaters and have withdrawn them from sale.”

Anyone who has one of the affected heaters is urged to stop using it immediately. They can be returned to Bunnings stores for a full refund.

Affected consumers can also contact Bunnings customer support on

1800 797 586 or visit this website for more information.