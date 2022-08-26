Coles confusion as BYO container trial begins

Live

Coles has launched a trial allowing customers to bring their own containers to supermarkets – but some are confused by the new rules.

The supermarket giant has asked shoppers “to bring reusable containers to help them purchase their cold cuts, small goods, and other deli favourites” in eight of its South Australian stores as part of the trial.

It comes just a week after Coles declared last week it was ditching single-use plastic produce bags in some of its supermarkets, trialling a program in the ACT to allow customers to bring reusable options for their fruit and vegies.

However, one key requirement of the BYO deli-packing program announced on Friday has confused customers.

An information card displayed in South Australia’s Blackwood store states the BYO containers have to be clean and intact, have a resealable lid – and cannot be glass or ceramic.

“Ridiculous that it can’t be glass or ceramic,” wrote one user on a Facebook post about the SA trial.

“I only have glass so it’s completely useless for me,” another said.

But others were supportive.

“Fingers crossed the trial will be a success!” wrote the host of a Facebook page called Responsible Cafes.

“Get around it, let’s make this happen,” was another comment.

Coles confirmed the trial was optional. Customers would still be able to have deli items packed, wrapped, and scanned as usual.

But those who brought in clean, reusable containers that met the retailer’s requirements could have their items packed in containers as part of the trial, which aimed to help shoppers reduce packaging waste, Coles said.

“As part of our Together to Zero Waste ambition, Coles is always looking for ways to reduce reliance on unnecessary packaging, while giving customers sustainable options to help them complete their shop,” Coles general manager bakery, deli,seafood Andy Mossop said in a statement.

“We are trialling bring-your-own containers at a handful of Coles supermarket delis in South Australia to understand how best to provide this option to customers while continuing to meet stringent food safety standards,” he said.

“We will be looking closely at how our South Australian customers respond, and the feedback and insights will inform our consideration for potentially rolling this out to more stores in South Australia, or around Australia.”

A Coles spokesperson told news.com.au the ban on glass and ceramic containers was due to the potential risk of them shattering and causing injuries.

BYO containers also cannot be used for deli salads, frozen prawns, barbecue items, hot food, deli express, or self-serve cheese or platters.

The South Australian stores in the deli container trial are Firle, Unley, Bridgewater, Blackwood, St Peters, Burnside, Mount Barker and Murray Bridge.