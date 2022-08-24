The car brands, behaviours and paint colours that most repulse people have been found in a new UK survey.

Pink was the most disliked colour for a car, with 20 per cent of people saying it was a turn off.

Orange and yellow, two other in-your-face colours, repelled 14 per cent of respondents. Brown and purple also scored highly on the turn-off factor, with 14 and 12 per cent respectively.

Neutral colours proved far more popular with 19 per cent preferring black cars, followed by white (12 per cent) and silver (11 per cent).

Scrap Car Comparison, partnered with Censuswide to survey 2000 UK residents, to find what turns them off (and on) when it comes to cars and road behaviour.

BMWs were the most disliked car brand; 8 per cent of respondents said they couldn’t stand ‘beamer’ drivers.

European car brands Fiat, Skoda and Smart came in second, third and fourth place respectively, causing repulsion in 7 per cent of respondents.

The result follows previous research by Scrap Car Comparison, which found BMW drivers were the most likely to show psychopathic traits compared to drivers of other car brands.

BMW drivers scored almost double the average score on the psychopath test.

When it comes to impressing a significant other, the results show luxury brands ranked the highest.

Luxury brand Mercedes-Benz, which has been the most popular luxury car brand in Australia for several years, took out the top spot, with 14 per cent of respondents calling them a ‘turn-on’.

Sports cars proved to be a hot favourite, with 13 per cent of respondents saying they enjoyed Porsches and Lambroginis.

BMWs, another hugely popular brand Down Under, also scored 13 per cent.

Watch your behaviour

According to the study, making a wrong move when you get behind the wheel will repel people.

Dangerous, reckless driving behaviours took out the top spots.

Driving after drinking any amount of alcohol grossed out 45 per cent of respondents, and dangerous driving came in with 42 per cent.

Any interaction with your phone while behind the wheel is not only highly illegal, but highly unattractive.

Drivers that use their phone while driving repel 38 per cent, and 35 per cent don’t appreciate motorists posting selfies to social media while driving.

All kinds of road rage ranked high on the turn-off list, with speeding, overtaking slow drivers and beeping other drivers all scored highly.

Other behaviours unpopular with respondents included smoking or vaping while driving (32 per cent); vehicle uncleanliness (23 per cent) and eating while driving (19 per cent), while kissing your car goodnight peeved 33 per cent of people.

Related articles: