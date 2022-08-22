Finance Consumer Woman sues Aldi over painful injury at ‘special buys’ day
The customer says she fractured her hip in the crush at an Aldi "special buys" sale for TVs. Photo: AAP
A Victorian woman is suing Aldi after she suffered a fractured hip during a rush into one of the supermarket giant’s “special buys” sales.

The 73-year-old, from Geelong, said she was hit by another customer’s trolley and knocked to the ground at a busy sale for TVs at a local Aldo on August 25 last year.

She fractured her hip in the fall and required surgery as a result. Her lawyer said the woman still had “significant” mobility issues.

“Other customers walked around her, one even stepped over her, and other continued on into the store,” Arnold Thomas and Becker Lawyers principal Jodie Harris, who is representing the woman, told Melbourne’s 3AW radio on Monday.

“Our client wasn’t provided with any assistance and dragged herself up, and had to get herself out of the store and off for medical treatment.”

The Seven Network reports the law firm filed a statement of claim in the Victorian Country Court earlier this month, stating that “the injury, loss and damage suffered by the plaintiff was caused by the negligence and/or breach of duty”.

It alleges Aldi failed to provide or maintain any crowd control, failed to carry out adequate risk assessment and encouraged “a sense of urgency amongst customers” in circumstances that were not safe.

Ms Harris told Seven that if a business advertised heavily to draw in lots of customers, it had a duty of care to ensure safety in its premises.

“When business promote ‘sale’ days and create intense competition for their goods, this needs to be balanced with appropriate systems and process to control the crowds and on the day,” she said.

“At all relevant times, Aldi owed a duty of care to our client, to prevent a foreseeable risk of injury.

“We allege that Aldi’s promotions generated increased patronage and customer traffic and that they did not provide adequate controls to manage the influx of shoppers”.

Aldi
