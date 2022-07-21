Why buy now, pay later can cost much more than a credit card

Buy now, pay later is often touted as a cheaper alternative to credit cards, but new research shows these platforms can actually end up costing more.

BNPL platforms such as Afterpay, Humm and Zip Pay have quickly become a mainstream product in recent years, helping Australians pay for everything from groceries to child care.

With the rising cost of living, these services may be more tempting than ever. But they don’t provide money for free.

Curtin University research commissioned by Financial Counselling Australia and released on Thursday shows BNPL fees are effectively a “quasi-interest rate that can be more costly than credit card interest rates”.

Report author and Curtin University senior lecturer Lien Duong said although BNPL is a great product that acts like a modern layby, using these services could be risky for people struggling with money or financial literacy.

The average transaction value of a purchase using BNPL in Australia is $151.