Live

Consumers have been warned not to eat a range of popular smoked fish products that has been recalled amid fears it contains dangerous bacteria.

Several Harris Smokehouse products have been recalled after they were found to contain dangerous bacteria, Food Standards Australia New Zealand said on Sunday.

The fish recall is due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Eating food contaminated with bacteria can cause a rare illness called listeriosis.

Listeriosis can cause illness in pregnant women, leading to miscarriage, stillbirth and infection of the newborn. It is also dangerous to unborn babies themselves, the elderly and people with low immune systems, FSANZ said.

The contaminated products have been sold at independent food retailers, including IGAs, in every state and territory across Australia.

Products affected include Everyday Smashed Smoked Salmon, Hot Smoked Barramundi, Hot Smoked Trout Blackening Spice, Premium Smoked Salmon and Smoked Salmon Trimmings.

Consumers are warned not to eat the products and are advised to return the products to where they were bought for a full cash refund.

Products dated from July 25-August 8 are listed as potentially contaminated.

NSW Health authorities warn infection listeriosis symptoms range from fever and muscle aches to also include gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea and diarrhoea. In the more severe form, symptoms also include collapse and shock.

Infections may also cause septicaemia (blood poisoning) and meningitis (inflammation of the brain).

The incubation period can vary from three to 70 days.

Any consumers concerned about their health should seek medical advice, FSANZ said.