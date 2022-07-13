Sizzles hit a snag – cost of living pressures force Bunnings hike

Live

The price of a snag at Bunnings’ famous sausage sizzles is about to rise for the first time in 15 years.

It comes as community groups at Bunnings outlets across the country struggle to cover the rising cost of ingredients for their barbecue fund-raisers.

“In a response to significant requests from community groups, Bunnings is increasing the price of its community sausage sizzle in Australia for the first time in 15 years,” Bunnings said in a statement on Wednesday.

From this Saturday, the price of a weekend sausage in bread will go up from $2.50 to $3.50.

Onions will remain a cost-free and optional add-on – whether a customer chooses to add them first or last. Drinks will stay at $1.50.

The decision comes after non-profits, community groups, and charities who use the barbecues to raise vital cash told Bunnings their profits from running the sizzles had taken a big hit, particularly in recent months.

More than 100 community groups raised their concerns with the home hardware giant.

Bunnings said Saturday’s price jump will bring better returns for the stallholders – every extra cent raised will go directly to the local community groups, non-profits and charities who staff the weekend sizzles.

“It’s been an incredibly difficult couple of years with the lack of fundraising opportunities and the pressure on community group services and support continues to be a growing need in our wider community,” Bunnings Group managing director Mike Schneider said.

“The sausage sizzle will always be a community-led initiative and we have listened and responded in a way we hope allows groups to maximise fundraising efforts, whilst still giving customers a simple way to support their local community.”

Since prices were last hiked at Bunnings’ community sausage sizzles in 2007, food and non-alcoholic drinks have risen by more than 51 per cent, according to Australian Bureau of Statistics data.

Mr Schneider said Bunnings was committed to providing meaningful support to grassroots groups and offering customers an easy way to support their local community.