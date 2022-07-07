Finance Consumer Lucas’ papaw ointment urgently recalled
Lucas’ papaw ointment urgently recalled

Lucas' papaw ointment
Lucas' Papaw Remedies is recalling several batches of its papaw ointment due to microbial contamination. Photo: TGA
Users of a popular papaw ointment have been urged to immediately check their products, as Lucas’ Papaw Remedies recalls several batches due to contamination.

Australia’s medicine regulator, the Therapeutic Goods Administration issued an urgent recall on Wednesday of a host of products, which potentially contain a microbial contamination.

Lucas’ Papaw Ointment is a topical ointment used to help treat minor skin wounds, skin dryness and chafing.

The TGA states the microorganisms identified in the affected batches include aspergillus tubingensis, sordaria humana, penicillium paneum and paenibacillus glucanolyticus.

“These moulds and bacteria pose minimal risk to the general population,” the TGA said.

“There is a remote risk that individuals who are immunocompromised could become ill if they are exposed to these organisms.”

The affected products come in 15-gram, 75-gram and 200-gram sizes, with expiry dates from April-May 2025.

The TGA said anyone who has ointment from an affected batch should immediately stop it.

The medical authority advises people to return the contaminated ointment to the place of purchase for a refund or contact Lucas’ Papaw Remedies Customer Service on 1800 861 852.

Contaminated batch numbers can be found here.

The recall affects on those named batches, and no other Lucas’ Papaw Remedies products.

Lucas' Papaw Therapeutic Goods Administration
