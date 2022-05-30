Finance Consumer ANZ sued, accused of misleading and ripping off customers
Updated:
Live

ANZ sued, accused of misleading and ripping off customers

ASIC accuses the ANZ of misleading customers about their credit account balances. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

The corporate watchdog is suing the ANZ in the Federal Court, alleging it misled customers and then overcharged them.

The Australian Securities and Investment Commission alleges that the big-four bank charged more than 165,000 customers charged cash-advance fees and interest for withdrawing or transferring money from their credit card accounts based on incorrect account balances.

ASIC says there were issues with the ANZ website, its app and ATMS. It also alleges the bank has failed to fix the problem, and customers are still being slugged.

“We are concerned that, over a long period of time, ANZ overstated the available funds and balances on credit card accounts, and nonetheless charged fees and interest to customers who relied on this information when making withdrawals,” ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

“In some cases, single customers were charged thousands of dollars in fees while the average cash advance fees and interest charged per affected account was $47.

“This alleged misconduct is the result of system errors within ANZ and a lack of effort to comprehensively fix these issues. We say that ANZ has been aware of the unlawful charging since at least 2018 and the problem is still occurring today.”

ASIC alleges that the bank made false or misleading statements about customers’ current balances or available funds between May 2016 and September 2021. It also says that since September 24, 2021, the ANZ has “engaged in conduct that is misleading or deceptive” by telling customers that if they had an available balance, it was available to withdraw without fees or interest.

While ANZ has paid back more than $10 million to 220,761 credit card accounts that were affected up until November 17, 2018. But ASIC claims the problem is continuing.

Its court case relates to customers affected since 2018.

ASIC wants the Federal Court to order the bank to changes its systems so that, when a payment is made to a customer’s credit card account, it is not included in their funds or balance until it is cleared by the bank and can be used without “adverse consequences”.

A date for the first case management hearing is yet to be scheduled.

The ANZ said it was considering the matters raised by ASIC and would not provide any further comment.

Topics:

ANZ ASIC
Follow Us

Live News

house deposit
This is how much money you can put into super after selling an investment property
peter dutton liberal leader
Littleproud rolls Joyce to take Nationals leadership
Barnaby Joyce's leadership and character are both on the line.
Barnaby Joyce’s character on trial in tight leadership vote
streaming God's Favourite Idiot
June streaming guide: New movie releases, a Melissa McCarthy comedy, and a royal drama
groceries
Aldi offers cheaper deals, but few Australians are switching supermarkets
‘Proud’ Australian Jai Hindley seals historic Giro d’Italia win with sizzling time-trial ride