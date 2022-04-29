National supermarket recall over contamination fears

Live

A large assortment of lollies and other sweets is being urgently recalled from Australian supermarkets amid fears of potential salmonella contamination.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand warned shoppers on Friday not to eat various Elite branded products, as kosher food importer, Benedikt Imports, announced a full recall.

The affected Israel-made products have been sold nationally at Coles, Woolworths, IGAs, 7/11s, independent kosher outlets and milk bars. All expiry dates are affected.

“All batches, best-before, used-by and made-on dates are being recalled,” FSANZ said.

Confectionery products included in the recall include Elite Chocolate, Elite Cakes, Elite Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Gum and Toffee Candies.

The FSANZ said the recall was “due to potential microbial (salmonella) contamination”.

“Food products contaminated with salmonella may cause illness if consumed,” it warned.

Purchasers of the Elite-branded products are advised by the FSANZ not to eat the potentially harmful goods, and to seek medical advice if consumers are concerned about their health.

Consumers are told to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.