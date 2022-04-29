Finance Consumer National supermarket recall over contamination fears
Updated:
Live

National supermarket recall over contamination fears

Recall
A huge range of sweets and snacks have been recalled from Woolworths, Coles and IGA's across Australia. Photo: AAP
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

A large assortment of lollies and other sweets is being urgently recalled from Australian supermarkets amid fears of potential salmonella contamination.

Food Standards Australia New Zealand warned shoppers on Friday not to eat various Elite branded products, as kosher food importer, Benedikt Imports, announced a full recall.

The affected Israel-made products have been sold nationally at Coles, Woolworths, IGAs, 7/11s, independent kosher outlets and milk bars. All expiry dates are affected.

“All batches, best-before, used-by and made-on dates are being recalled,” FSANZ said.

Confectionery products included in the recall include Elite Chocolate, Elite Cakes, Elite Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Gum and Toffee Candies.

The FSANZ said the recall was “due to potential microbial (salmonella) contamination”.

“Food products contaminated with salmonella may cause illness if consumed,” it warned.

Purchasers of the Elite-branded products are advised by the FSANZ not to eat the potentially harmful goods, and to seek medical advice if consumers are concerned about their health.

Consumers are told to return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Topics:

Benedikt Imports
Follow Us

Live News

midday slump
Wake up! How to boost alertness and beat the midday slump
Christopher Pyne head to head
Head to Head: Cheryl Kernot and Christopher Pyne break down week three of the campaign
property prices
Banks are tipping the worst property price falls on record. But don’t panic
One Nation’s preferences in key seats to punish Liberals for ‘deal with the devil’
Johnny Depp Amber Heard
Madonna King: This courtroom battle provides case notes to a conversation we still need to have
Ms Andrews has tried to reframe her comments.
Karen Andrews baffles experts with extraordinary China claim