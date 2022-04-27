Bunnings recall over electric shock risk

Live

Bunnings Warehouse has recalled a popular gardening tool after it was found to have caused electric shock and injury to consumers.

The home hardware giant was forced to recall batches of the Ozito Portable Electric Blower Model on Wednesday after fears of more malfunctions.

According to Bunnings, there have already been several injuries to users because of the defect.

The affected products have been sold through Bunnings stores nationally, the company said.

The product is designed to clear away leaves around the home and retails for $59.

More than 30 batches of the electric leafblower were said to be affected.

The malfunction, Bunnings warned, was caused by the impeller being susceptible to breaking, causing a “rupture in the casing, giving access to live parts and releasing sharp objects at speed.”

“The defect poses a risk of electric shock and/or injuries from sharp objects at high speed,” Bunnings’ product recall states.

Bunnings advised customers to stop using the blower immediately and unplug it from the socket.

Ozito Portable Electric Blower models have been removed from shelves and can be returned to the household hardware giant’s stores.

All units marked with the batch numbers featured in the Bunnings recall will be covered, Bunnings said.

Customers who have purchased one of the affected batch numbers will be able to obtain a replacement blower or a full refund from Ozito.

Bunnings General Manager of Merchandise Adrian Pearce said in a statement that customers were first advised about the defect in 2015.

“Bunnings supported our supplier Ozito with their initial voluntarily recall and since then the recall has been advertised many times including on radio, print, and emails to our customers, with the current advertising designed to address any outstanding purchases made between 2009 and 2015,” Mr Pearce said.

“Bunnings takes the safety of its customers very seriously and we encourage any remaining owners of this model to return the product to their nearest Bunnings.”

The Ozito Portable Electric Blower model malfunction was noted by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission in May 2015.

Find which batches of the Ozito Portable Electric Blower Model are affected here.