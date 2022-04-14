Easter guide: What stores are open over the long weekend

Live

For Australians stocking up on hot cross buns, chocolate eggs and regular household items this Easter long weekend, it’s important to know which local stores are open or shut over the public holidays.

Many supermarkets and retailers are closed or have restricted open hours across various days during Easter, with changing trading hours at Woolworths, Coles, Bunnings and Dan Murphy’s set to interrupt last-minute festivities.

Read below for a guide on where you can shop and what day stores are open below:

Woolworths

All Woolworths stores across Australia will be closed on Good Friday, while stores in NSW, the ACT, and metropolitan Adelaide will also close on Easter Sunday.

Supermarkets in Victoria, Queensland, Western Australia, South Australia, Tasmania and the NT will be open from Easter Saturday through to Easter Monday.

Good Friday, April 15 — All stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — Most stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — NSW, ACT stores closed, stores in Victoria, SA, Tasman ia, NT, WA, Queensland open

Easter Monday, April 18 — Most stores open

Coles

Every Coles supermarket will be closed on Good Friday, while many stores will have restricted open hours over the long weekend.

Good Friday, April 15 — All stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — All regional stores open, most metropolitan stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — All stores in Victoria, except Croydon North and Little Knox, open, Queensland, WA, NT, Tasmania and ACT open, limited trading hours in CBD stores in SA, all NSW and Adelaide metropolitan stores closed

Easter Monday, April 18 — Most stores open

Dan Murphy’s

Australia’s largest liquor chain, Dan Murphy’s will be open in most states at the long weekend, except for Good Friday.

Good Friday, April 15 — All stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — All stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — Most stores open

Easter Monday, April 18 — All stores open

Big W

Discount department chain Big W will remain open through most of the Easter holiday period, except on Good Friday.

Good Friday, April 15 — All stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — All stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — Limited trading hours

Easter Monday, April 18 — All stores open

Kmart

Good Friday, April 15 — All Kmart stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — All NSW stores minus Lismore open — 24-hour stores close at midnight, ACT, Queensland, Victoria, SA, NT, WA, Tasmania stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — All ACT, Victorian, NT and Tasmanian stores open, limited stores in Queensland and SA open, selected stores in NSW open between 8am-10am, other stores closed.

Easter Monday, April 18 — Most stores open

Westfield shopping centres

Customers venturing to Westfield shopping centres across the country should also be aware of limited hours. Australia’s largest shopping precincts will be closed on Good Friday and offering shorter trading hours until Tuesday.

Good Friday, April 15 — All stores closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — limited trading across NSW, ACT, Queensland, Victorian, SA, and WA centres

Easter Sunday, April 17 — SA and NSW centres except for Westfield Tuggerah will be closed, Victoria, ACT, Queensland and WA sites open

Easter Monday, April 18 — limited trading hours across all states

Bunnings

Good Friday, April 15 — All Bunnings warehouses closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — All stores open

Easter Sunday, April 17 — Most stores open, select NSW stores closed

Easter Monday, April 18 — All stores open

Target

Good Friday, April 15 — All Target outlets closed

Easter Saturday, April 16 — limited trading hours in NSW, ACT, Queensland, SA, all stores open in Victoria, TAS, WA, NT

Easter Sunday, April 17 — All Victorian stores open, limited trading hours in ACT, Queensland, WA, and Tasmania, all SA, NT and NSW stores — except Coffs Harbour, Erina, Port Macquarie, Tuggerah, Grafton, Golburn, Shell Harbour, and Broadway closed

Easter Monday, April 18 — All stores open, limited hours in SA, WA, and Tasmania.

Others