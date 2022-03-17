Consumer groups are calling for an international crackdown on buy now pay later (BNPL) companies like Afterpay, claiming shoppers are being lured into taking on unaffordable debts before being hit with late fees.

On Thursday, Australian advocate CHOICE and eight other similar consumer groups across the United States, Europe and Asia issued a plea to governments for stricter rules to protect consumers from BNPL.

They said the companies must be regulated in the same way as banks that issue credit cards, and that BNPL advertising must be reformed to prevent children and adults in financial hardship from being targeted.

“Buy now, pay later credit providers are known for targeting people with existing loans, encouraging them to use buy now, pay later loans to pay for essential goods and services,” CHOICE boss Alan Kirkland said.

“This is a fast path to extreme financial hardship.”

Buy now pay later regulation failing

The BNPL industry has grown into an international behemoth over the past decade, with Australian companies like Afterpay and Zip Pay taking on leading roles in the multibillion-dollar financial technology gold rush.

Afterpay grew its global customer base to 16 million people in the 2021 financial year while Zip Pay said in February that it had 9.9 million global customers.

But consumer advocates have long expressed concern that the popular pay later model is a recipe for financial hardship, particularly because many BNPL companies do not conduct the same lengthy credit checks that banks do.

In Australia, where BNPL companies aren’t required to comply with the responsible lending laws, financial counsellors have reported a rise in consumers failing to pay their debts to multiple services at one time.

And corporate regulator ASIC says one in five users struggle to repay their debts.