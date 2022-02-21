Baby formulas recalled due to bacteria scare

Live

Australian health authorities are warning parents to stop feeding their babies three brands of formula as they may be contaminated with dangerous bacteria.

Both Victorian and NSW health authorities issued alerts on Sunday night, after EleCare, Similac and Alimentum instant formulas were recalled.

Manufacturer ​Abbott is conducting a precautionary recall of some of the formulas, which are made in the US.

The formulas could be contaminated with salmonella, which can lead to fevers, abdominal pain, vomiting and diarrhoea in babies.

There are fears the formulas may also contain cronobacter, which can be fatal in babies and presents as a fever, poor feeding, crying or very low energy.

The specialist formulas are available in Australia​​ through a prescription at pharmacies, hospitals and via direct mail order.

Vic Health warned parents to immediately seek medical attention if any symptoms developed.

“Parents and caregivers should cease feeding with the affected products as soon as an alternative has been sourced,” it said in an alert.

“Infants or children may present to health services and emergency departments unwell if they have consumed affected formula.”

NSW Health chief paediatrician Matthew O’Meara said no infections had yet been linked to the formulas.

-AAP