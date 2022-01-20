Major dairy-product recall amid contamination fears

Live

Eight butter products sold through major supermarkets across Australia have been urgently recalled amid fears of contamination.

Food Standards Australia announced that Devondale and Woolworths butter and butter blend products had been pulled from shelves.

Producer Saputo Dairy Australia said there were concerns about potential microbial contamination – contamination with pathogenic microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses or parasites – in the popular spreads.

The dairy spreads are sold nationwide at a host of outlets, including Woolworths, Coles, Aldi, Costco and independent supermarkets.

The affected products are:

Devondale Salted Butter, 250 grams, with best-before dates of May 18 and June 4

Devondale Salted Butter, 500 grams, with best-before dates of April 30, May 1 and June 24

Devondale Salted Butter, 3 x 500-gram pack, with a best-before date of May 1

Devondale Unsalted Butter, 500 grams, with a best-before date of April 30

Devondale Dairy Soft Original, 500 grams, with best before dates of January 6, April 6, and May 11, 12 and 26

Devondale Dairy Soft Salt Reduced, 500 grams, with a best-before date of May 10

Woolworths Butter Salted, 250 grams, with best-before dates of April 21, May 12 and 13, and October 16

Woolworths Butter Unsalted, 250 grams, with best-before dates of May 11 and 12, and October 16



Food Standards Australia and New Zealand said the products may cause illness if consumed.

“Any consumers concerned about their health​ should seek medical advice,” it said.

Anyone who has bought any of the affected products is urged to return it to where they bought it for a full refund.



