Woolworths limits toilet paper, painkillers

Customers at Woolworths stores across the country will be limited to buying two packs of toilet paper and painkillers at a time.

Western Australian shoppers will also face limits on purchases of mince, sausages and chicken products.

The supermarket giant said the limits on toilet paper and analgesic products were a result of supply chain disruptions preventing the products from reaching shelves, as well as some pockets of increased demand.

The limit would ensure fair access to necessities, the company said on Thursday.

They will apply in-store and online.

Similar limits were introduced at the start of the pandemic in 2020 as panic buying led to widespread shortages of toilet paper.

The WA limits are prompted by “excessive buying” of the meat products.

Woolworths director of stores Jeanette Fenske said it was an anxious time for customers, but pledged stores would remain open.

“We will continue to closely monitor product availability across our stores, with stock continuing to be sent to stores daily. Customers will notice some gaps on shelves but we’re doing all that we can to meet demand,” she said.

“We encourage everyone to be mindful of others in the community and to continue shopping in reasonable quantities.”

Supply chain disruptions have led to empty shelves in Woolworths and Coles stores across the country, as truck drivers and other essential workers are hit by the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

– AAP