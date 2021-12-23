With Christmas just around the corner, many of us will need to make a last-minute dash to the shops to pick up something we were meant to buy much earlier.

But there’s no need to stress.

Australia’s largest supermarket chains will keep most of their shops open throughout the holidays and only close on Christmas Day.

Read on for TND’s guide to supermarket trading hours over the holidays.

Woolworths

Excluding some regional and metro stores in New South Wales, Victoria, Australian Capital Territory and South Australia, most Woolworths stores will keep trading across the next week apart from Christmas Day.

That said, some stores may have reduced trading hours across the public holidays.

Search your location on the Woolworths website to check the trading hours of your local store.

Coles

Most Coles stores will keep trading across the next week apart from on Christmas Day – though some regional stores in Western Australia and Queensland will be open less often.

As with Woolworths, Coles will operate reduced trading hours at some stores across the public holidays.

You can find out when your local store is open by searching your location on the Coles website.

Aldi

The European retailer is keeping things simple this year, leaving all of its stores open except for Christmas Day.

However, Aldi stores will have reduced trading hours on Christmas Eve, so don’t leave your last-minute shopping too late.

To check the trading hours of your local store, search your location on the Aldi website.