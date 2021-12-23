Sunscreens recalled amid fears of cancer-causing substance

Live

Banana Boat has pulled most of its aerosol sunscreen range from shelves after the Therapeutic Goods Administration detected a cancer-causing substance in the products.

In a statement the TGA, the national drug regulator, said a human carcinogen known as benzene had been detected in four batches of Banana Boat products supplied in Australia.

The TGA is investigating how the carcinogen ended up in sunscreen.

“Benzene is not an ingredient in sunscreens but is suspected to be a contaminant from raw materials used in the product manufacture,” its statement read.

Benzene is typically used to produce synthetic products, such as plastics, lubricants, rubber and pesticides.

Long-term exposure to benzene can damage the immune system, cause serious health issues such anaemia and even cancer.

The TGA said the levels of benzene detected in the sunscreens was unlikely to cause serious adverse health effects.

However, to reduce risk to consumers, the TGA confirmed all unsold products of the affected batches would be removed from the market.

Consumers are urged to discontinue using and dispose of the following products with an expiry date of January 31, 2024, or earlier:

Banana Boat Ultra Very High Protection Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+

Banana Boat Simply Protect Kids Very High Protection Sunscreen Lotion Spray SPF 50+

Banana Boat Dry Balance Very High Protection Clear Sunscreen Spray SPF 50+

Banana Boat said its other products were unaffected by the recall.

“The rest of the Banana Boat sun care portfolio – including lotion and roll-on sunscreens and other aerosol sunscreens are not impacted and continue to be available to consumers.”

To request a refund, consumers can fill out Banana Boat’s form here.

The Edgewell Personal Care Consumer Service team can also be contacted at 1800 761 186 (free call).