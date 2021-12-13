Finance Consumer Australia Post sets deadline for Christmas delivery
Updated:
Australia Post sets deadline for Christmas delivery

Australia Post anticipates record deliveries over the Christmas period. Photo: AAP
The deadline has arrived for anyone wanting to send gifts by standard parcel post in time for Christmas.

Australia Post said any Christmas gifts that were not posted on Monday would have to be sent by express post, with the deadline for that December 20 – or December 15 for Western Australia and the Northern Territory.

Australia Post’s Rod Barnes said the corporation expected to exceed last December’s delivery record of more than 52 million parcels, with more than three million a day to reach customers on the busiest days.

“We know a lot of people did get their Christmas shopping done early during those big cyber sales and as a result we’ve been delivering over 2.3 million parcels each weekday,” he said on Monday.

“But for those who haven’t had the chance to finalise their gifts yet, we’re doing everything we can to give them the best chance of arriving, including delivering on weekends and until early evening where needed, up until Christmas Eve.”

To give people as much time as possible to send gifts, more than 380 Post Offices have extended trading hours across the country.

Australia Post
