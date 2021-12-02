Finance Consumer Popular shampoo recalled, may be contaminated with ‘dangerous’ bacteria
Popular shampoo recalled, may be contaminated with 'dangerous' bacteria

A top-selling shampoo has been pulled from chemist and supermarket shelves around the country, with consumers urged to discontinue use and return their bottles for a full refund.

A’kin Fragrance-Free Mild & Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo 225-millilitre has been flagged by Product Safety Australia, noting that a batch of product might have been contaminated with a potentially dangerous bacteria.

Approximately 50 bottles produced from batch AW1B01, sold between September 1 and October 11, 2021, may contain Enterobacter gergoviae bacteria.

The consumer watchdog warned the bacteria “may cause significant infection or illness, especially if the user is immuno-compromised”.

No other batches have been affected.

shampoo
A batch of A’kin Fragrance-Free Mild & Gentle Hypoallergenic Shampoo has been recalled. Photo: Supplied

The alert said users should immediately stop using the product and seek a full refund from where they bought it.

The product is available to purchase in chemists across the country, including Priceline Pharmacy.

For further information about the recall, consumers can contact McPherson’s Customer Service on 1800 651 146 or visit mcpher.com.au.

Consumer goods Product Recall
