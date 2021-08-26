Finance Consumer Booming sales drive Woolworths to bumper profit
Updated:
Live

Booming sales drive Woolworths to bumper profit

woolworths profit
Woolworths has announced a $2 billion off-market share buy-back after a strong year. Photo: Getty
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Woolworths’ full-year profit has soared by almost 78 per cent, despite another tough year of managing the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic for its customers.

The supermarkets operator said net profit for 2020/21 after significant items totalled $2.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion in the previous year, as sales rose by more than 5 per cent.

“It was another challenging year for our team and communities but also a year where we achieved a lot together,” CEO Brad Banducci said in a statement on Thursday.

“COVID will continue to have a profound impact in F22 but making any further predictions about the year ahead remains very difficult.”

Mr Banducci said vaccination rates in Australia were key to the outlook.

“It has become clear that vaccination is key to the safety of our team and the easing of restrictions, and we are committed to supporting vaccination efforts across the broader community,” he said.

Woolworths also announced a $2 billion off-market share buy-back, after delivering an improved final dividend of 55 cents per share for 2020/21 to shareholders.

That takes the dividend for the year to $1.08 per share, up 14.9 per cent.

Topics:

Woolworths
Follow Us

Live News

Nuts, beans, whole, fruit and vegetables
Eating fruit and veg can help prevent heart attacks, but not all plant-based foods are healthy
house prices australia
Lockdowns push house prices even higher as new listings fall
Swimmers add to Australia’s Paralympics gold rush
rolling stones
As the music world mourns legendary drummer Charlie Watts, what’s next for the Rolling Stones?
Naplan
Early NAPLAN results show promise, but we don’t know the full impact of COVID school closures yet
banks
‘Cutting corners’: Big banks accused of flouting royal commission recommendations