Bunnings will close all its stores in Greater Sydney to shoppers as New South Wales tightens its COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Retail hardware chain will join major retailers including Officeworks closing their doors amid tough new restrictions including curfews and a extended lockdown.

From Monday , August 23, non-essential retailers can offer only click and collect sales only throughout Sydney’s 12 local government areas (LGA) of concern. Bunnings has extended the arrangement to include all of its Sydney stores.

“Since the outset of the pandemic, we’ve continued to follow government health advice in each of the states and territories where we operate,” Bunnings manager director Mike Schneider said in a statement.

“With the new restrictions on retail spanning a large part of Sydney, Bunnings has made the decision to temporarily close all its stores across Greater Sydney to the general public,” Mr Schneider said.

“This is in support of the government and for the safety and security of team members, customers and the community,” he added.

Bunnings has already been operating on a similar basis throughout the Victorian lockdown.

Sydney trade customers can continue to access Bunnings stores, while retail customers will be able to purchase items online using click and deliver and contactless drive and collect, Mike Schneider said.

“We know from experience that applying a consistent approach across a metropolitan area is easier for our team to manage and helps reduce travel by residents between LGAs.”

Bunnings stores in regional NSW will operate as normal.

Earlier Friday, Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced that Greater Sydney would remain in lockdown until at least the end of September, as NSW posted another 644 local COVID cases.

Masks will also become mandatory for everyone in NSW whenever they leave home, unless they are exercising.

Other restrictions include a 9pm-5am curfew for the 12 LGAs of most concern from Monday, and a strict one-hour limit on exercising outside the home.