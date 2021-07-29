Finance Consumer Priceline owner rejects Bunnings bid
Updated:
Live

Priceline owner rejects Bunnings bid

Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Priceline Pharmacy owner Australian Pharmaceutical Industries has rejected a takeover offer from Wesfarmers.

API on Thursday said the $687 million offer for shares, made earlier in July, undervalued the company.

Wesfarmers, which owns Bunnings and Officeworks, wants to start a healthcare division.

Its $1.38 a share offer was a 21 per cent premium on the July 9 closing price.

However, the API board decided the bid was opportunistic given the impact COVID-19 had on its financial performance.

Temporary store closures prompted API this month to lower its full-year earnings forecast to between $66 million and $68 million.

The company plans to add more Priceline stores after lockdowns, and is placing more focus on strong online sales.

As well as Priceline, the business owns the Soul Pattinson and Pharmacist Advice chemists, and Clear Skincare clinics.

Wesfarmers will still gain a 19.3 per cent stake through buying the stocks of major shareholder Washington H Soul Pattinson.

The deal was revealed when Wesfarmers first pitched its takeover offer.

A Wesfarmers spokeswoman said the offer remained compelling for API shareholders.

API shares were higher than the offer price at 1425 AEST.

They were up 1.77 per cent to $1.43.

Wesfarmers shares were down by 0.31 per cent to $61.36.

There has been increased merger and acquisition activity on the share market since the pandemic began.

Investors have paid less to buy shares in struggling companies. This has made the latter cheaper takeover targets.

-AAP

Topics:

Bunnings Priceline
Follow Us

Live News

Zac Stubblety-Cook brings home gold for Australia
mortgages home loans
Home loan guide: Why choosing the best option is about more than the interest rate
Cases linked to shops in Melbourne and Sydney
Misleading consumer labels
Buyer beware: Experts warn product labels are misleading
AstraZeneca over 18
Over 18 and considering the AstraZeneca vaccine? This may help you decide
Tokyo Olympics
Emma McKeon breaks Olympic record as Kyle Chalmers aims to make history