Urgent recall for Ikea products amid fears of ‘serious injury’

Ikea has issued an urgent recall for some of its most popular kitchenware, amid fears it might break during use and cause serious injury.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission issued the notice on Monday for several Heroisk and Talrika plastic products.

“The product may break during use,” the Product Safety website said.

“If the product breaks when it is filled with hot liquid, this can increase the risk of burns, scalding or serious injury.”

The affected plates, bowls and mugs are:

Talrika deep plate, light green, four pack

Talrika bowl, light red, four pack

Talrika mug, light red, four pack

Talrika side plate, dark blue, four pack

Heroisk side plate blue/light red, two pack

Heroisk plate with three compartments, light red/green, two pack

Heroisk mug light red/yellow, two pack

Heroisk bowl green/yellow

The kitchenware was sold at Ikea across Australia and online from August 1, 2019-May 4, 2021.

Affected products can be returned to Ikea for a refund or replacement. Proof of purchase is not required.

See more information here