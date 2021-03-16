Facebook seals deals with News Corp, Nine network

Facebook has struck content deals with Australia’s two largest media companies, News Corp and Nine Entertainment, following the recent introduction of bargaining laws.

News has signed a three-year agreement with Facebook for use of news articles from publications including The Australian, Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun and Sky News.

Nine has reportedly signed a letter of intent with the social media giant for use of its news articles.

The company did not confirm the deal, which was first reported by its own mastheads, The Age and Sydney Morning Herald.

“We continue having constructive and fruitful discussions with the Facebook,” a spokesperson said on Tuesday.

“When we have anything to announce we will do so to the ASX, as is appropriate.”

Facebook has already sealed a partnership with Seven West Media.

The News Corp deal also covers content sourced from news.com.au and community publications.

“The agreement with Facebook is a landmark in transforming the terms of trade for journalism, and will have a material and meaningful impact on our Australian news businesses,” News Corp executive Robert Thomson said.

“Mark Zuckerberg and his team deserve credit for their role in helping to fashion a future for journalism, which has been under extreme duress for more than a decade.”

Mr Thomson also thanked Treasurer Josh Frydenberg and the competition watchdog for driving negotiations on the news media bargaining code.

“This digital denouement has been more than a decade in the making,” he said.

