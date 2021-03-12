TV news bulletins to go in three states as Nine drops Southern Cross

Three regional television news bulletins in Queensland, Victoria and NSW will be axed in coming months as the Nine Network changes its affiliation again from Southern Cross Austereo back to WIN TV.

WIN and Nine have signed a deal that will involve WIN transferring back to an affiliation agreement with its former partner.

The exact number of jobs expected to be lost is not yet clear.

Staff were informed of the move in an email from Nine CEO Hugh Marks on Friday morning.

“We are aware that there will be some roles impacted as a result of this change but those impacted can be assured that director of news and current affairs Darren Wick and his team are actively looking at options for redeployment for as many employees as possible,” Mr Marks said.

In 2016, Nine did a deal with Southern Cross, leaving WIN to sign on with the 10 Network.

It also led Nine to create 15 new regional newsrooms.

Staff were told at a meeting on Friday morning that regional bulletins were expected to be aired until June 30 before the networks switch back.

-more to come

-ABC