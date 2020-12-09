And just like that, Christmas is a mere fortnight away.

Thanks to our love for online shopping this year (by want and necessity), Australia Post has experienced its busiest year on record (including a record-breaking day on November 30, delivering some 3 million parcels after the Black Friday sales).

The national postie service has reminded Australians that Saturday, December 12, is the parcel post deadline to make sure your gift, order – whatever it is you’re sending or receiving – arrives before Christmas.

After that, the deadline for express post is Saturday, December 19.

Of course, the earlier you send your item, the less chance it encounters a delay.

Busy posties around the country last week wrapped up up what Aus Post’s Gary Starr said was the busiest so far this year.

In the week that began with a record-breaking Monday, it ended with a delivery total of 13 million – some three million more than the previous week.

“What we’re seeing now is truly the culmination of what has been an extraordinary year for online shopping in Australia,” Mr Starr said last week.

“No-one could have predicted in March the seismic shift the COVID-19 pandemic would create; it’s exceeded every expectation, and we’re looking forward to seeing how this continues this month.”

To cope with the Christmas rush, post stores are extending their trading hours (check your local here). They’ve also put on some 5000 extra workers across the country.

“As our posties and drivers are delivering more parcels than ever, we’re asking the community to help keep them safe by looking out for them on the road and keeping dogs secured,” said Mr Starr.