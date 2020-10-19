Finance Consumer ‘Twiggy’ Forrest buys bootmaker RM Williams

RM Williams will return to Australian hands with the sale. Photo: Getty
An investment company owned by mining magnate Andrew ‘Twiggy’ Forrest and his wife Nicola has bought iconic bootmaker RM Williams, returning it to Australian ownership.

The Adelaide-based outfitter, founded by bushman Reginald Murray Williams in 1932, had been in the hands of Louis Vuitton-backed private equity firm L Catterton.

It employs 400 people at its Salisbury workshop in Adelaide and another 500 across Australia.

“Nicola and I are incredibly proud and humbled to be able to bring RM Williams back under Australian ownership,” Mr Forrest said.

“RM Williams is a quintessential Aussie brand with a long and proud history of high-quality Australian craftsmanship.”

Australian Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman is the company’s global brand ambassador.

The bootmaker had announced it was closing all of its Australian stores due to coronavirus in March.

The ABC has contacted the company for comment.

-ABC

