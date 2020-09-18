Finance Consumer Charity lies cost Oscar Wylee $3.5 million

Charity lies cost Oscar Wylee $3.5 million

oscar-wylee
Oscar Wylee has been fined after lying to customers about its donations to charity. Photo: Instagram
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Optometry retailer Oscar Wylee has been fined $3.5 million for wild exaggerations about its links to charitable causes, including that two small donations meant it “works with” a charity.

The Federal Court on Friday also ordered the retailer to run prominent messages on its website, and Facebook and Instagram pages informing consumers how it made misleading claims over five years.

Between 2014 and 2018, the retailer claimed to be closely affiliated with Rose Charities in a mission to “build sustainable eye care programs in Cambodia”.

However, the extent of the partnership was a total monetary donation of $2000 and 100 glasses frames.

At the same time, it was selling frames to consumers with the promise their purchase would result in another pair being donated to someone in need.

But the 3181 frames donated in the “pair for a pair” campaign were dwarfed by 328,010 sales.

oscar-wylee
The company must also run clarification messages on its website and social media pages.

Justice Anna Katzmann described the eyewear donation claims as “brazen”.

She fined Oscar Wylee $2.1 million for those claims and a further $1.4 million for the misleading claims about the links to Rose Charities.

The penalties were in line with those requested by consumer watchdog, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Oscar Wylee, which admitted the breaches three weeks before trial, will be able to make the payments in four annual instalments.

It will also have to pay $30,000 of the ACCC’s costs and ensure any charitable claims until 2026 are not false or misleading and are well-documented.

Justice Katzmann’s reasons are expected to be published later on Friday.

Since January 2019 Oscar Wylee has donated more than 300,000 frames to charities, hospitals and prisons, and made a charitable donation of $80,000.

“Oscar Wylee has taken corrective action in response to the court action and in line with our ongoing commitment to corporate social responsibility,” the company said in an email.

“Oscar Wylee acknowledges the importance of the issues raised by the ACCC and sincerely regrets the contraventions of the ACL (Australian Consumer Law).”

-AAP

Follow Us

Trending Now

victoria virus caes
Jump in Victorian COVID cases as one expanding cluster causes ‘most concern’
Madonna King: Eating disorders are a sinister health challenge we need to talk about
Vikings weren’t all blonde – or even all Scandinavian: Study
Unemployment rate falls but job seekers say finding work is still ‘really hard’
More Australians probably died from COVID-19 than reported, research shows
Undefeated: Melbourne centenarian celebrates turning 100 by beating the coronavirus
Morning : Watch The News in 90 Seconds
View Full Video