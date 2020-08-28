New coronavirus cases are low and trending downwards, but the financial fallout is still front-and-centre in most peoples’ minds.

The start of the coming financial year has been marred by uncertainty, but licensed financial adviser Craig Sankey is here to answer your burning questions.

In the past month Mr Sankey has addressed readers concerns about age pension payments and weighed up the pros and cons of taking out a reverse mortgage.

If you have a financial conundrum you’d like to ask Mr Sankey about, now is you chance.

Craig Sankey is a licensed Financial Adviser and Head of Technical Services & Advice Enablement at Industry Fund Services.

Disclaimer: The responses provided are general in nature, and whilst they are prompted by the questions asked, they have been prepared without taking into consideration all your objectives, financial situation or needs.

Before relying on any of the information, please ensure that you consider the appropriateness of the information for your objectives, financial situation or needs. To the extent that it is permitted by law, no responsibility for errors or omissions is accepted by IFS and its representatives.