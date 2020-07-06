Finance Consumer CBA web and app outage hits thousands

The CBA outage appeared to be Australia wide. Photo: DownDetector.com.au
The Commonwealth Bank was hit by a major outage on Monday, with customers reporting cards being refused and balances vanishing from banking details.

The outage affected by bank’s website and app, although it is unclear how many of its nearly 16 million customers were affected.

Most customers reported problems at point-of-sale terminals or while trying to view their banking details.

CBA confirmed the issue early on Monday afternoon, warning that customers might have problems:

  • Viewing accounts and statements for home loan, credit card, transaction and savings accounts in the CommBank app and NetBank;
  • Payments with some credit and debit cards;
  • Using CommBank’s Cardless Cash;
  • Making transfers and payments in the CommBank app and NetBank.

“Thank you for your patience. We’re working to fix this as soon as possible and we’ll provide more updates here as we go,” it said.

The outage had not been resolved by late on Monday afternoon. Nor had the bank confirmed what caused the failure.

