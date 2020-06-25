Ask The New Daily your burning finance questions

For the first time in nearly three decades, Australia is in a recession. Money is suddenly very tight and managing your finances harder than its been for years.

That’s why The New Daily wants to hear from readers and find out which financial problems are keeping you up at night – so we can help you solve them.

We’ve always been very passionate about financial literacy, and we want to help answer your burning money questions by taking them directly to experts.

Your questions will be anonymous, used as a jumping off point by us to address the things that most concern our readers.