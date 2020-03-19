What consumers can do if coronavirus affects their plans

The coronavirus pandemic is turning day-to-day life in Australia on its head, as consumers reel from a flurry of flight cancellations, event postponements and price gouging.

As the total number of Australian cases soars above 600, businesses across the country are continuing to respond to the unfolding public health crisis in accordance with the Morrison government’s advice.

So what rights do consumers have in these unprecedented times? In most cases, there are steps they can take to get their money back.

What if your flight, cruise or overseas tour is cancelled?

Thousands of Australians’ travel plans were thrown into disarray after Qantas and Virgin Australia announced they would be grounding their international fleets, as Scott Morrison advised against any overseas travel on Wednesday.

Both carriers are suspending all overseas flights from late March, with Qantas not expecting planes to return to the skies until late May, while Virgin flagged mid-June as its earliest return date.

Qantas Airways has furloughed most of its 30,000-strong workforce and scrapped all international flights as travel demand dries up due to the #coronavirus pandemic. More via @business: https://t.co/YRmgk4QW2A pic.twitter.com/MUzliHLJMG — QuickTake by Bloomberg (@QuickTake) March 18, 2020

More international airlines are expected to follow suit, as more countries may soon move to close their borders.

According to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC), all travellers impacted by Qantas and Virgin’s decisions should be entitled to some form of remedy.

“If your travel is cancelled the ACCC expects that you will receive a refund, a credit note or voucher, in most circumstances,” the commission wrote on its website.

Qantas told customers with existing bookings who are second-guessing their domestic or international travel plans can cancel their flights for a 12-month travel credit voucher valued at an identical cost.

If a traveller’s plans are impacted by a lockdown – for instance, in Italy – the procedure to recover airfares or hotel booking costs is murkier.

If the event, flight or travel service is cancelled due to government restrictions, consumer rights under the consumer guarantees may be impacted,” the ACCC said.



“In these situations consumers may be entitled to a refund under the terms and conditions of their ticket, or potentially may make a claim under a travel insurance policy.”

Flight Centre said they are “happy to offer our customers the option to either rebook their travel, alternatively, we can place the value of their booking (less supplier fees) into a credit for travel within 12 months of cancelling”

However, many basic travel insurance policies may not cover cancellations as a result of a freak public health event like the COVID-19 contagion.

What if a concert is cancelled?

Already, the outbreak has prompted the cancellation or postponement of major Australian events such as the Australian Formula 1 Grand Prix, Byron Bay’s Splendour in the Grass music festival and Dark Mofo in Tasmania.

Ticketholders impacted by these decisions should in most cases be able to recoup their money, or receive a gift voucher towards next year’s event.

Following the cancellation of the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, ticket purchasers are advised of the following information to help get your money back to you as soon as possible. Posted by F1 Australian Grand Prix on Thursday, March 12, 2020

But as government restrictions on the size of mass gatherings become more stringent – no more than 500 people in outdoor settings, and 100 indoors – the ACCC cautioned consumers may encounter difficulty seeking a refund if the Coalition declares a lockdown.

The commission said the best advice is to contact promoters directly for the best advice on remediation, and urged businesses to treat consumers fairly.

However, if a concertgoer decides to no longer attend due to anxiety over the coronavirus outbreak, they may no longer be entitled to a refund as it could be considered a ‘change of mind.’

Those travelling interstate for events should consult their travel insurance, before contacting travel agents or hotels for advice on compensation.

What if you see anyone price gouging?

Shoppers on social media have shared their grievances over independent grocers and pharmacies attempting to profit off the scarcity of essentials like toilet paper and hand sanitisers.

The grocer below my building was selling 48pack of toilet roles for $49.99 last week, as of yesterday they increased to $59.99. I also saw the receive a truck load of rolls when I can’t even buy a four pack ato coles/woolies/Aldi – how are they allowed this? — TWITT3R5 (@TWITT3R5) March 19, 2020

Unfortunately, the ACCC says consumers have little recourse if they see a business marking up prices in response to recent panic buying provoked by the virus outbreak.

There are some circumstances where a business could breach Australian Consumer Law, including if they manipulate prices for products “critical to the health or safety of vulnerable consumers” such as medicine, or if they mislead customers over the reasons behind a price rise.

However, consumer watchdog Choice is encouraging miffed consumers to alert them if members of the public are price gouging stockpiled products on online forums such as Facebook Marketplace, eBay or Gumtree.