Shoppers at Woolworths will be limited to four packs of toilet paper per transaction after supermarket shelves were stripped in recent days because of a coronavirus-led panic.

The limit comes as Prime Minister Scott Morrison urges Australians to stay calm despite the spread of COVID-19.

Mr Morrison consulted with Coles and Woolworths on Tuesday to discuss the virus’ impact on supply chains and consumer behaviour.

He said Kimberly-Clark, which manufactures toilet paper, was opening up its manufacturing lines in South Australia to deal with the shortages.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said most of the cases in Australia were in people who had come from other affected countries and there was only “limited community transmission”.

“We are trying to reassure people that removing all of the lavatory paper from the shelves of supermarkets probably isn’t a proportionate or sensible thing to do at this time,” he told a Senate hearing on Wednesday.

“We are a well-prepared health system but even the best-prepared health systems can face a challenge if you have large outbreaks.”

Those sentiments haven’t stopped shoppers from stripping shelves clean as concern over the virus’ impact surges.

Woolworths said the four-pack limit would shore up stock levels in the face of “higher than usual demand”.

“Woolworths has today moved to apply a quantity limit on toilet paper packs to ensure more customers have access to these products,” the company said in a statement.

“The purchase limit of four packs per customer transaction applies in-store and online.”

-with AAP