Homewares chain Ishka falls victim to ongoing retail gloom

Homewares retailer Ishka is the latest casualty of Australia’s retail crisis, announcing on Thursday that it had collapsed after almost 50 years in business.

The Victorian-based chain specialises in handmade craft, gifts, clothing and homewares.

It has 60 shops across the country, and employs more than 450 people.

In an announcement on Facebook, owner and chief executive CEO Toby Darvall said the decision to put the nearly 50-year-old business into voluntary administration had come after “some very tough months”.

“I am so sorry to have to let you know that we have made the difficult decision to put our business into voluntary administration,” he wrote.

“We will try absolutely everything we can to save it and stay in business and keep our beautiful stores open.”

Ishka is the latest in a host of Australian stores to collapse or cut back business as retail’s dark days continue. They include Harris Scarfe, EB Games, Jeanswest and Colette by Colette Hayman.

Biggest store closures in the past 12 months