Urgent recall of milk amid contamination fears

A dairy manufacturer has issued an urgent recall for one of NSW’s most common milk brands, amid fears it might be contaminated with E.coli.

Lion Dairy & Drinks has recalled its one-litre full cream Dairy Farmers milk with a use-by date of February 25, 2020, and three-litre versions of the same product with a use-by date of February 24.

“This is a food safety issue. As this may cause illness if the product is consumed, Lion Dairy & Drinks immediately moved to recall the products from market,” the company said in a statement on Thursday.

The affected products were processed at the company’s Penrith factory and are being sold at Coles, Woolworths and IGA outlets, as well as milk bars, cafes and convenience stores, across NSW.

Some strains of E.coli can cause diarrhoea, abdominal pain, fever and vomiting. Lion Dairy & Drinks said there had been no consumer complaints about either of the recalled products.

Nonetheless “we are undertaking a thorough investigation and will put in place steps to mitigate it happening again”, it said.

The recall does not affect any other Dairy Farmers’ products.

Customers who have bought the affected milk are urged not to consume it, and to seek medical advice if they fall ill. Lion Dairy & Drinks will refund affected customers.