Australia Post sounds scam alarm ahead of record Christmas deliveries

Australia Post has warned of text and email scams designed to dupe busy Christmas shoppers into giving up financial and other details.

The warning came as Australia Post said it expected to deliver more than three million parcels across the country on Monday – its busiest day on record.

But the company said it was aware of email and text scams that appeared to advise customers of delivery updates – and prompted them to click on links that led to fake websites using the Australia Post logo.

Other emails led to fake websites showing the Post Billpay logo and ask for sensitive information to complete a payment for delivery.

“Please note that Australia Post will never email or text message you asking for personal information, financial information or a payment,” the company warns on its website.

It also advised shoppers to download the Australia Post app to help track deliveries. Other advice includes:

Be alert

Get information about the latest scams by visiting Scamwatch;

Remember, if a product or deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.

Do your research

Take time to learn about new people or businesses you interact with;

Only pay for items using a secure connection and payment service – look for a padlock symbol and ‘https’ at the top of your web browser;

Find out about the return and refund policies on items.

Stay informed

If you encounter a scam, report it to Scamwatch;

If you suspect that you may be a victim of a scam or identity fraud, contact iDCARE, the national identity and cyber support service, as soon as possible.

The warning came as Australia Post group chief operating officer Bob Black said more than three million parcels would be delivered on Monday – topping the 2018 record and the recent delivery boom from the 2019 Cyber Monday sales.

“It is going to be a big day for all our hard-working staff right across our network, and is set to become our biggest single delivery day ever,” Mr Black said.

Australia Post has recruited more than 3000 staff in the lead-up to Christmas to help cope with the onslaught. It has also extended trading hours for more than 190 of its post offices across the country.

Australia Post customers can also collect parcels at free lockers in more than 350 locations Australia wide.

Mr Black said an estimated five million parcels were processed during the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend – and more than two million had been delivered every single working day for the past three weeks.

Last December, Australia Post delivered more than 40 million parcels – up from 37 million the year before – and that growth was expected to continue in 2019.

The most popular categories are toys and games, as well as fashion and jewellery, followed by health and beauty products.