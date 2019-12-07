If you’re tasked with buying the turkey, prawns or pudding this Christmas, head to Aldi supermarket over Woolworths or Coles for the lowest prices.

The discount chain has been named in a new report as the cheapest option among the three major supermarkets for key ingredients and decorations this festive season.

It comes as rising prices at Coles and Woolworths make Christmas shopping more expensive this year compared to 2018.

The report, by leading consumer advocacy group CHOICE, compared the prices of 22 popular Christmas items such as gift wrapping, candy canes and smoked salmon across Aldi, Coles and Woolworths on the same day.

Of all three supermarkets, Aldi’s basket price of $174.50 was by far the cheapest.

Following in second place was Woolworths with a total of $215.

Coles was the most expensive, costing $221.30.

But going for the cheaper option doesn’t have to mean sacrificing taste.

Aldi’s winning streak continued by beating Coles and Woolworths in a CHOICE blind taste test for their Luxury Christmas Pudding and Brooklea Brandy flavoured custard.

The blind-test tasters voted for the winner based on flavour, aroma, texture, appearance and presentation, as well as nutrition.

CHOICE consumer advocate Jonathan Brown said Christmas was “set to be more expensive this year”.

“When it comes to price, Aldi is the clear winner for a cheap Christmas, but of course other factors often come into consideration at Christmas too,” Mr Brown said.

He said a survey conducted earlier this year found shoppers rated local supermarkets highly for their fresh food and customer service.

“So if freshness and service matters to you, it might be worth considering a local brand,” he said.

The good news for Coles and Woolworths was the increasing popularity of their online delivery services.

According to a CHOICE survey last month, almost a third (31 per cent) of Australian shoppers said they’d consider buying groceries online in the next year.