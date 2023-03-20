The National Broadband Network (NBN) was meant to be the future of Australian home internet – but a 5G alternative could be stealing the spotlight.

Last year, Australian households paid an average of $71 per month – more than $850 per year – on NBN plans.

And these bills could get more expensive, with the NBN Co attempting to double the price of its lowest-tier wholesale broadband plan by 2033 – despite a lack of improvement in service standards for customers.

Meanwhile, companies such as Telstra, Optus and TPG are offering 5G home broadband services in more areas around the country.

In December, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) found 5G home broadband services could become an alternative to NBN home broadband plans for some customers.

So what is 5G home broadband? Here’s everything you need to know.

What makes 5G home broadband different?

As its name suggests, 5G is the fifth-generation mobile network; the latest and fastest in the global wireless standard.

There are two types of 5G internet in Australia.

There’s 5G mobile broadband, and 5G home broadband.

The mobile broadband can be used by the latest portable devices and phones, such as the Apple iPhone 13 and Samsung Galaxy S22.

Meanwhile, 5G home broadband is a wireless alternative to fixed-line NBN, using a plug-in modem to connect multiple devices at home to the 5G mobile network.

How does speed and price compare to the NBN?

Much like the usual home broadband offerings, 5G internet pricing is generally determined by a plan’s data allowance.

If you’re looking for something cheaper, you can opt for a 5G mobile broadband plan with a monthly data cap.

While the price of 5G home broadband might be higher or similar to NBN offerings, it is generally considered to be the speedier option.

Uncapped 5G speeds can theoretically achieve up to 1000 megabits per second, but telcos say realistically, speeds can range between 50 to 600 Mbps.

The speed your internet will be able to reach will depend on the strength of your local network, and some home internet plans may also cap speed.

Who can get 5G home broadband?