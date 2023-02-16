Finance Telstra’s half-year profit soars by 26 per cent
Telstra’s half-year profit soars by 26 per cent

Telstra posted a 26 per cent increase in first-half profit thanks to growth in its mobiles business. Photo: AAP
Telstra has posted a 26 per cent increase in first-half profit, driven by momentum from its mobiles business and the Digicel Pacific acquisition.

Net profit for the six months to December 31 rose to $934 million, up from $743 million a year ago.

Total income rose 6.4 per cent to $11.58 billion, while underlying earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 11.4 per cent to $3.9 billion.

“We are a growing business with a lot to be excited about in our future, and our T25 strategy provides a clear road map to get us there,” CEO Vicki Brady said in a statement.

The telecommunications giant will lift its interim dividend by 6.3 per cent from a year ago to a fully franked 8.5 cents a share.

– AAP

