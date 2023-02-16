Shoppers across Australia will continue to see changes as supermarket giants grapple with the challenge of reducing plastic usage.

Woolworths is slashing a major source of its plastic output by eliminating plastic shopping bags, while Coles has called time on a trial of mesh fresh produce bags.

The moves come just over three months since the supermarket giants were left red-faced as news broke their mutual partner, REDcycle, had been secretly stockpiling plastic items shoppers had handed in to be recycled.

So far, 32 stockpiles equalling more than 12,000 tonnes of waste have been found across three states, with there’s a possibility more could be still be discovered.

Earlier this month, NSW’s Environment Protection Authority ordered Coles and Woolworths to dump about 5200 tonnes of soft plastics that had been sitting in warehouses across the state.

Woolworths bids farewell to plastic shopping bags

Woolworths stores in Queensland and the ACT began phasing out their 15 cent reusable plastic shopping bags on Wednesday as part of the supermarket’s commitment to stop selling the bags nationwide.

The move is expected to mean more than 1630 tonnes of plastic are removed from circulation annually.