The latest store update from Bunnings Warehouse could see a whole cohort of customers feel more comfortable walking through the doors.

Bunnings launched “sensory maps” for every store in Australia and New Zealand over the weekend.

Individual store maps are available on the Bunnings website, and show exactly where customers are likely to encounter brighter lights, louder noises and stronger smells, along with the typical department directory.

The maps were developed in collaboration with Amaze, an organisation that advocates for and supports people with autism and their families.

Up to 16 per cent of school-aged children are thought to be affected by sensory processing issues, and an estimated one in 100 people in Australia have autism.

Mel Spencer, CEO of Different Journeys which provides social platforms connecting autistic youth, adults and their families, told The New Daily Bunnings’ move was a step in the right direction towards inclusivity.

The sensory maps will allow people with varying sensory needs – in this case relating to hearing, smell and sight – to prepare themselves to enter the retail space, which can be an uncomfortable experience.

“You can map your way around to know exactly where you need to go,” Ms Spencer said.

“Do you need to bring headphones, because the area you want to go to is going to be really noisy? Or what other tools can you bring to support yourself instead of going in there, not recognising that it’s going to be overwhelming?

“If you stand in a Bunnings store and close your eyes, there’s so many different sounds you can hear. So then imagine if you’re autistic, those sounds are painful.”

Ms Spencer and her three children have been diagnosed with autism.

She said some stores have lost her business because they’ve been too loud or have changed layouts without notice.

Removing barriers

“Recognising that everyone’s needs are different, it’s not going to suit everybody, but at least the conversations are being had now … which can only be better for the future,” she said.

Bunnings chief customer officer Ryan Baker said the company hopes the sensory maps will be a helpful tool for customers with sensory restrictions.

“We know there are some areas of our stores that may have loud noises, strong smells or bright lights, such as our nursery and timber yard,” Mr Baker said.

“The sensory maps will allow customers to identify these locations specific to their local store.

“We want all our stores to be a welcoming and inclusive place for everyone, and hope these maps help ensure customers have a great experience every time they shop with us.”

Retailers’ inclusivity push

Gary Mortimer, Queensland University of Technology consumer and retail expert, said the initiative from Bunnings Warehouse is part of a larger movement from retailers looking at inclusion and serving the community better.

One of the first retailers to address the varying sensory needs of its customers was Coles, which trialled ‘Quiet Hour’ in 2017.

Quiet Hour was designed to provide a ‘low-sensory’ shopping experience by reducing noise, lowering lighting and lessening distractions in Coles’ stores. The initiative now runs in several stores across the country.

Woolworths followed suit with its own Quiet Hour.

“I think it’s a really good example of retailers looking at inclusion and thinking more broadly about the diversity of shoppers that they serve,” Dr Mortimer said.

“We often think this is associated with children with autism, but it could be a number of factors. It could be people that struggle with migraines, so flashing noisy lights might bring on a migraine attack.

“We are as a nation becoming aware of diversity in society, and that not all people behave in the same way … businesses in general are really looking to ways that they can better engage with consumers and give them … a more positive customer experience.”