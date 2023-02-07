Finance Star Entertainment faces shareholder class action
Live

Star Entertainment faces shareholder class action

star
The Star group was found unsuitable to hold a casino licence in NSW and Queensland. Photo: AAP
Share
Comments
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email
Live

Shareholders have launched a class action against the Star Entertainment Group over its failure to disclose money laundering links to organised crime.

Filed by Shine Lawyers, the action alleges revelations of alleged misconduct caused the company’s stock price to plummet.

The action states that Star allegedly failed to disclose to the market about money laundering, links to organised crime, fraud, corruption and terrorism-financing risks.

It also failed to disclose the associated regulatory risk of the misconduct despite being raised in a 2018 report by KPMG.

The casino company was found unsuitable to hold a casino licence in NSW and Queensland following allegations of fraud, money laundering and links to organised crime.

Star’s share price plummeted almost 25 per cent and has lost more than $1 billion off its market value following scathing government probes,

Investors were the biggest losers of Star’s gamble with the truth, Shine class actions head Craig Allsopp said.

“We allege Star knew, or ought to have known, that this wide-ranging misconduct occurred and that it would have a hugely detrimental impact for its shareholders once exposed,” Mr Allsopp said.

“Star represented to investors that it was a safe bet when it was anything but, and we’ll be looking to hold Star to account for their losses.”

The class action alleges Star’s conduct was misleading, deceptive and in conflict with the interests of its shareholders.

It further alleges the company was in breach of its continuous disclosure obligations.

– AAP

Comment on this story

Join the conversation with your fellow The New Daily readers and see their replies

Comments
Follow Us

Live News
Quake deaths soar to 3700 as rescuers race against ‘perfect storm’
Director James Cameron concedes Jack could have survived Titanic ending
Australia waste
More plastic waste than ever before adds to climate woes
‘We need more genuine science’: Tony Abbott joins climate sceptic think tank
housing
​​The Stats Guy: Healthcare reform – would you like some housing with that?
Diabetes coronavirus
Ozempic: ‘Hottest drug in Hollywood’ causes big dramas