Treasurer optimistic on real wage growth

The treasurer is hopeful wages will continue to grow strongly even as interest rate hikes take the heat out of the economy and stamp down inflation.

Pay packets are growing at the fastest rate in more than a decade as the strong labour market continues to put upwards pressure on wages.

Wages are increasing by about three per cent, notably higher than the 2.3 per cent average growth in the past decade.

But sky-high inflation is eroding these gains, with wages contracting at a rapid rate when accounting for the rising cost of living.

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said real wage growth is anticipated next year as inflation moderates and wage growth remains robust.

“The wages growth that we’re seeing in the economy is something that we hope we can sustain and obviously inflation will moderate over time,” he told ABC News.

“So to the extent we can do something meaningful on both sides of the equation, we’ll get the real wages growth in our economy.”

However, he said real wage growth relied on unpredictable inflation forecasts.

New Treasury analysis of Australian Bureau of Statistics data also found wages for the lowest skilled occupations grew 2.3 per cent in the three months to September but just 1.2 per cent for the most skilled workers.

The industrial umpire’s decision to lift the minimum wage boosted wages in this category for the September quarter.

More than 400,000 Australian workers got a boost to their pay slips after the Fair Work Commission’s decision, with affected full-time workers pocketing an extra $40 a week.

While some have raised concerns about higher wages putting upwards pressure on inflation, Dr Chalmers said wages were not to blame for the inflation crisis.

“We have an inflation problem because of a war in Ukraine, pressure on global supply chains and other challenges ignored for too long,” he said.

The December quarter wage price index will be released on February 22.

– AAP