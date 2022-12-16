Finance Westpac to fork out $29 million in class action
Westpac to fork out $29 million in class action

Westpac
Westpac customers in their thousands stand to share in $29 million worth of compensation. Photo: AAP
Tens of thousands of Australians could share in $29.95 million in compensation from Westpac following a class action settlement.

The action alleged Westpac subsidiaries BT Super and Westpac Life shifted customers’ superannuation between the funds to earn fees for no service.

Law firm Slater and Gordon said BT prioritised Westpac Life’s profits over its duty to seek the best returns available for its members’ retirement savings, leading to lower returns for members.

“Superannuation members trust their funds with their retirement savings and place their faith in them to protect their future,” Slater and Gordon special counsel Nathan Rapoport said.

The settlement was reached on a “no admissions” basis and BT and Westpac Life deny any liability.

A Westpac spokesman confirmed it had agreed to settle a class action related to a former cash investment option of BT Super for Life.

“The settlement remains subject to approval by the Federal Court of Australia,” a Westpac spokesman said.

Westpac sold BT Super to Mercer in May.

– AAP

