Cost of living data top of watch list

A key consumer price index will be closely watched for a further inflation spike as the Reserve Bank weighs up yet another cash rate hike.

The CPI release on Wednesday will be only the second time the Australian Bureau of Statistics has issued a monthly rather than quarterly inflation figure.

The index rose 7.3 per cent in the 12 months to September – the highest rise in more than three decades – after significant increases in the costs of housing, food and transport.

The annual inflation rate is expected to hit eight per cent by the end of the year.

The RBA meets for the final time this year on December 6, when it is expected to hike rates again as it seeks to get inflation back to its target band of between two and three per cent.

Preliminary retail trade figures for October will be released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Monday followed by the ANZ-Roy Morgan consumer confidence survey on Tuesday.

The figures will give an indication whether rate rises are keeping a lid on pre-Christmas spending.

The ABS will release building approvals and construction work data on Wednesday, and business investment figures on Thursday.

The construction and business figures are key inputs to gross domestic product, the main measure of economic growth.

CoreLogic’s national index of house prices will be released on Thursday and CommBank economists expect it to show a monthly fall in prices of around one per cent.

On Friday, the ABS will issue its lending indicators report for October, which is expected to show an increase in the value of home loans.

Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe will take part in a panel discussion hosted by the Bank of Thailand in Bangkok on the same day.

Business groups and unions will also be closely watching federal parliament as the Albanese government seeks to pass its workplace law changes before Christmas.

Meanwhile, the impact of Black Friday sales on retail stocks failed to provide a major boost to US markets on Friday as Wall Street completed a short session after Thanksgiving.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.97 points, or 0.45 per cent, to 34,347.03, but the S&P 500 lost 1.14 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 4,026.12.

The Nasdaq Composite index also dropped, ending the session down 58.96 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 11,226.36.

Australian share futures pointed to a slow start to trading on Monday, falling nine points, or 0.12 per cent, to 7263.

The benchmark S&P/ASX200 index finished Friday up 17.8 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7259.5, while the broader All Ordinaries was up 15.4 points, or 0.21 per cent, to 7447.6.

– AAP