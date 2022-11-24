Everyone at Australia Post, from the top brass to office workers, have been called to work on the frontlines for the silly season rush.

The ‘One Team’ program asks support centre workers to help out across retail and network operations due to increased parcel volumes during the sales and Christmas period.

Susan Davies, executive general manager people and culture at Australia Post, said on Wednesday that more than 1400 support centre team members enrolled in the program last year.

“We’ve been running this program for a number of years and we’re expecting more team members than ever to put up their hand and take on a few shifts this year,” Ms Davies said.

“The One Team program supports our frontline teams in delivering services for the community during Australia Post’s busiest period and does not replace any of the great work our frontline teams do every day.

“Who wouldn’t love an extra helper to ease the load while you’re at work!”

Those taking part in the One Team program, which will likely include Australia Post chief executive Paul Graham and other executives, will commit to shifts throughout November and December sorting parcels and letters, loading and unloading vans, and helping with retail and over-the-counter service.

The recruitment drive for the One Team program comes after Australia Post hired thousands of Christmas casuals.

It also launched a weekend delivery service across all metro capitals and some regional cities and towns this week to support the delivery of a predicted increase in parcel volumes before Christmas.

The executive general manager customer and commercial at Australia Post, Gary Starr, said: “We’ve been preparing all year for another big Christmas … commencing a temporary Saturday delivery service is just another measure we have put in place to help us get parcels delivered on time this festive season.”

Cut-off dates looming

Australia Post delivered 52 million parcels through the December peak in 2021.

Demand isn’t letting up, as an Australia Post spokesperson told The New Daily the organisation is expecting a 3 per cent increase in deliveries over the same period this year.

While the cut-off date for regular parcel service to most Asian countries passed on Monday, there is still time left to send gifts to friends and family in other countries and within Australia.