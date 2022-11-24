Finance Australia Post support staff get hands-on during Christmas rush
Updated:

Australia Post support staff get hands-on during Christmas rush

AusPost Christmas
AusPost is calling for all hands on deck in the lead-up to Christmas. Photo: Australia Post
Share
Twitter Facebook Reddit Pinterest Email

Topics:

Australia Post Christmas
Follow Us

Live News

Johnny Depp
Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp returns for A Day At The Sea – reports
House prices
Australian suburbs plunge out of million-dollar club as house prices fall
Twitter alternatives
Five alternative platforms for Twitter expats
Telstra
Calls for tougher fines after latest Telstra scandal
ABC in 2023: Leigh Sales returns, Tony Armstrong’s new show
Honey
‘Surprise finding’: Two spoons of honey improves metabolic health